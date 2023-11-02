Hireroad Appoints John Federman As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HireRoad, a provider of cloud-native end-to-end talent acquisition, management, and insights software today announced the appointment of John Federman as CEO

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HireRoad , a leading provider of cloud-native end-to-end talent acquisition, management, and insights software, today announced the appointment of John Federman as Chief Executive Officer. John is a seasoned leader with over twenty-five years of CEO experience growing highly successful and innovative software companies. John succeeds Otto Berkes, who elected to step down from the role after four successful years with the company.John brings to HireRoad extensive global leadership experience and a proven track record of developing innovative products and go-to-market strategies to drive transformational growth. This is John's seventh CEO role, having previously served as CEO of JRNI, Webcollage, Searchandise Commerce, eStara, Dotomi, and Adsmart. John will also be joining the Company's board of directors.“Having had the honor of being a CEO several times before, I am very clear about what I look for in any new opportunity. It starts with a great product in a market with expansive opportunity and a talented team to work with. I am thrilled to have found both at HireRoad,” said John Federman, CEO, HireRoad.“At HireRoad, we're dedicated to cultivating a culture of excellence and delivering unmatched innovation and customer satisfaction to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”“John's tremendous experience leading global organizations and successfully scaling innovative software businesses make him the ideal candidate to lead HireRoad,” said Neil Willis, Partner at Strattam Capital and member of HireRoad's board of directors.“The HireRoad board is looking forward to working with John and is excited to see him lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.”About HireRoadHireRoad is a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software that was created by bringing together four different companies to form a powerful, new unified platform that streamlines the hiring journey, fast tracks new employees to success and delivers critical insights into every company's most valuable asset: their people.To learn more about HireRoad, visit HireRoad.About Strattam CapitalStrattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via their Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency.Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.Media Contact:Kimberley KasperChief Marketing Officer, Strattam Capital

