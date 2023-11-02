City Of La Porte, IN Moves To Data-Driven Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for 811 integration and a desire to be more data-driven, the City of La Porte, IN was looking to enhance its current asset management tool. The City turned to partner, OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's cities, to take the partnership to the next level.Located in northern Indiana, the City of La Porte aimed to enhance visibility across critical departments including water, wastewater, engineering, and utilities, with plans to extend to parks, police, and fire services. OpenGov, with its ability to improve operational awareness, 811 integration, and better insights into costs, aligned perfectly with the goals.With the adoption of OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management , the City can anticipate transformative changes. This strategic move will provide them with the ability to efficiently integrate 811 services, become more data-driven, and maximize budget by making every dollar count. The software ensures operational excellence, enables better insights into infrastructure costs, and fosters data-driven decision-making, ultimately improving its community's quality of life.The City of La Porte joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here