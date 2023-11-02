Thomas Homes Unveils A Luxurious Masterpiece In Windmill Reserve, Weston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thomas Homes Fort Lauderdale Home Builder

Windmill Reserve Homes for Sale Weston

19044 Parkridge Street, Weston, FL 33332 – Thomas Homes a luxury custom home builder, introduces a new masterpiece in the exclusive Windmill Reserve community.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas Homes, a distinguished custom home builder, is thrilled to introduce a new masterpiece in the exclusive Windmill Reserve community. Nestled at 19044 Parkridge Street, this impressive property establishes a new standard for luxurious living. With an address that exudes prestige, this home boasts five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bath, and a wealth of exquisite features that make it the epitome of luxury living.Property Highlights:.Bedrooms: 5.Bathrooms: 5 Full, 1 Half.Living Area (A/C): 6,014 sq. ft..Garage: 888 sq. ft..Covered Areas: 1,579 sq. ft..Total Under Roof: 8,481 sq. ft.Includes an Amazing PoolThis remarkable residence showcases architectural excellence, providing ample living areas and a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living. It epitomizes the lifestyle that the Windmill Reserve community is renowned for.Robby Thomas, owner of Thomas Homes, remarked, "We are proud to present this incredible property in Windmill Reserve, showcasing the best of what Thomas Homes has to offer. The meticulous attention to detail, exceptional craftsmanship, and the stunning pool make this home a true masterpiece."Luxury Redefined:.With a substantial 6,014 sq. ft. of air-conditioned living space, the property conveys a significant sense of grandeur. The five bedrooms ensure ample space for family and guests, while the office provides a dedicated workspace for remote professionals..Five full bathrooms and one-half bath offer the utmost convenience and privacy, making this home ideal for a variety of living arrangements.Unparalleled Outdoor Living:.The 1,579 sq. ft. of covered areas seamlessly extend the living space, providing an ideal setting for outdoor dining, entertaining, or simply enjoying the lush surroundings..The jewel of this property is its stunning pool, promising endless moments of relaxation and recreation. Embrace the Florida sunshine and the joy of waterfront living in the heart of Windmill Reserve.An Exceptional Value:Priced at $3,380,000, this luxurious estate offers an unparalleled opportunity to become a part of the coveted Windmill Reserve community. It represents an extraordinary value given its size, location, and the level of detail and craftsmanship that have gone into its creation.New Homes for Sale in Windmill Reserve :Thomas Homes invites prospective buyers and real estate professionals to visit the property, experience its elegance, and discover the grandeur of this unique offering. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Robby Thomas at (954) 210-9797 or via email at .About Thomas Homes:Thomas Homes is a trusted name in the custom home building industry, known for its commitment to delivering homes that redefine luxury living. With a long-standing reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Thomas Homes has consistently raised the bar in the realm of custom-built homes.Elevate Your Lifestyle with Thomas Homes in Windmill Reserve :19044 Parkridge Street presents an exceptional opportunity to own a home in one of Weston's most prestigious communities. Don't miss the chance to make this exquisite property your own.For more information about Thomas Homes and the Windmill Reserve property, please visit or contact Robby Thomas Licensed Realtor at (954) 210-9797 or via email Florida GC license # CBC1261820Click here to see our New Construction Homes Inventory

Robby Thomas

Thomas Homes

+1 954-210-9797

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube