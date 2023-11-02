Profile Shredders Market Is Pegged For Expansion At A High-Value 8.2% CAGR By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Global demand for profile shredders accounts for a valuation of US$ 1.46 billion in 2023 and is predicted to climb to US$ 3.21 billion by the end of 2033. The global profile shredders market is pegged for expansion at a high-value 8.2% CAGR over the next ten years.

Profile shredders are widely used by many different types of users to completely destroy paper and documents for simple disposal. In the upcoming years, it is also projected that the rising emphasis on waste management will increase demand for various kinds of shredders. Plastic shredders, scrap metal shredders, and waste shredders are all expected to have strong demand in the coming years.

Key Factors Impacting the Market:



Increasing Focus on Recycling: The global push for sustainable practices has driven the demand for profile shredders, as they are crucial in breaking down materials for recycling and reusing purposes.

Waste Management: In waste management facilities, profile shredders help reduce the volume of waste and prepare it for disposal or further treatment.

Efficiency and Productivity: Advanced profile shredders are designed for high efficiency and throughput, allowing industries to process large volumes of materials quickly.

Diverse Applications: Profile shredders are used for shredding various materials, including wood, plastics, rubber, metal, and electronic waste.

Environmental Regulations: Stricter environmental regulations and landfill restrictions have prompted industries to adopt efficient waste reduction and recycling practices, driving the demand for profile shredders. Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in shredder technology have led to the development of more efficient, versatile, and automated shredding solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Demand for profile shredders from 2018 to 2022 rose at 8.7% CAGR.

The global profile shredders market accounts for a value of US$ 1.46 billion in 2023.

Over the next ten years, profile shredder shipments are projected to rise at a high-value CAGR of 8.2%.

By 2033-end, demand for profile shredders is forecasted to rake in a valuation of US$ 3.21 billion.

An increasing number of commercial spaces and growing demand for proper paper disposal in government offices are expected to boost profile shredders sales over the coming years.

Rapidly increasing digitization and growing preference for digital copies of documents are expected to impede market growth to some extent.

From 2023 to 2033, cross-cut profile shredder sales are projected to increase at 9.1% CAGR. Profile shredder demand in India is forecasted to rise at a phenomenal 13% CAGR and amass a revenue of US$ 2.84 billion by 2033-end.

Rising paperless economy trend around the world is expected to be a major threat for profile shredder manufacturing companies in the future , says a Fact analyst

Winning Strategy

Profile shredder manufacturers should focus on diversifying their business scope across different applications to stay relevant in the future as digital transformation picks up pace. Profile shredder suppliers should also invest in the development of energy-efficient and affordable products to increase their sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

More detailed information on how profile shredder suppliers can amplify their business scope on a global level has been mentioned and discussed in this latest research report by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Competitive Landscape

Profile shredder manufacturers are penning new distribution agreements to reach out to new regions and expand their business potential to maximize profitability on a global level.

In October 2021, Krif Ghana Limited acquired exclusive distribution rights to sell a new range of Hewlett-Packard (HP) document shredders and laminators in Ghana.

Key suppliers of shredders are focusing on launching new products to advance their sales growth and improve their stance in the global marketplace.

In January 2022, Fellowes Brands, a renowned manufacturer of office accessories and technologies, announced the launch of a new paper shredder. The Powershred® 99Ci Cross-Cut Shredder is equipped with SilentShred technology and SafeSense technology to provide a 100% jam-proof experience.

Key Companies Profiled



ACCO Brands

GBC

Allegheny Shredders

Aurora Corp. of America

Dahle North America Inc.

MBM Corp.

ELCOMAN S.r.l.

Fellowes Brands

Swingline

intimus

Guangzhou Sunshine Comet Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

HSM Shredders Krug & Priester GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segments of Profile Shredders Industry Research



By Shredding Type :



Strip-cut





P-1 (Strips ≤ 12 mm)





P-2 (Strips: ≤ 6 mm)



P-3 (Strips: ≤ 2 mm)



Cross-cut





P-4 (Cross-cut: ≤ 160 mm2)





P-5 (Cross-cut: ≤ 30 mm2)





P-6 (Cross-cut: ≤10 mm2)



P-7 (Cross-cut: ≤ 5 mm2)

Micro-cut

By Sheet Capacity :



< 5 Sheets



5 to 10 Sheets



11 to 50 Sheets



51 to 200 Sheets

Above 200 Sheets

By Number of Users:



Up to 5 Users



Up to 15 Users

Archives/Central Stations

By Application :



Residential



Commercial





Government Offices





Financial Firms





Law Firms





Security Firms





Healthcare Sector





Real Estate





Corporate Offices



Others

Research & Academics

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global profile shredders market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (strip-cut, cross-cut, micro-cut), sheet capacity (< 5 sheets, 5 to 10 sheets, 11 to 50 sheets, 51 to 200 sheets, above 200 sheets), number of users (up to 5 users, up to 15 users, archives/central stations), and application (residential, commercial, research & academics), across five major regions of the world.

Key Types of Profile Shredders:



Wood Shredders: These are used in the forestry and woodworking industries to process wood waste into smaller pieces for various applications, including biomass fuel, mulch, and composite materials.

Plastic Shredders: Plastic profile shredders break down plastic waste into smaller particles that can be used for recycling or further processing.

Metal Shredders: Metal shredders are used to process scrap metal into smaller pieces for recycling and melting into new metal products. Tire Shredders: These are specialized shredders designed to process used tires into smaller pieces suitable for various applications, including rubberized asphalt and tire-derived fuel.

