Turkish President Approves Changes To TDT Agreements

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approves the Protocol on
Amendments to the Nakhchivan Agreement "On the Establishment of the
Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States".
According to Azernews, the head of state signed the relevant
decision.
The protocol for amending the agreement was signed on November
11, 2022, in Samarkand.
In accordance with Article 21 of the Nakhchivan Agreement signed
on October 3, 2009, this Protocol is an integral part of the
Agreement and makes amendments and additions to the Agreement in
accordance with the established procedure. One of such amendments -
by the decision of November 12, 2021, the name of the "Cooperation
Council of Turkic Speaking States" will be changed to the
"Organisation of Turkic States" (OTS), and the relevant amendments
will be made to the Agreement.
In addition, the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement "On the
Financial Situation of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council
of Turkic Speaking States" was approved. The abovementioned
document was signed on November 10, 2022, in the city of
Samarkand.
