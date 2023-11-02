Armenian PM Considers Granting Citizenship To Those Who Voluntarily Left Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to solve the issue of granting Armenian citizenship to Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh as soon as possible, Pashinyan said at a government session, Azernews reports.

"Many of our compatriots are applying for citizenship, and the duty of state bodies is to help them by following all procedures," the Minister says.

In addition, the Armenian Prime Minister said that necessary conditions should be created for Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh.

It should be noted that recently, Armenians living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan have voluntarily left Garabagh and started flowing to Armenia. The Azerbaijani government guaranteed security to the peaceful Armenian population of Garabagh offered them to accept Azerbaijani citizenship and stay in the territory, and promised to create all kinds of conditions for them.

As can be clearly seen from the video reports with the Armenians who left Garabagh, the Armenian population recognizes that Garabagh is not their homeland and states that they left the territory voluntarily. All this proves once again that Azerbaijan has never pursued a policy of "ethnic cleansing" against Armenians living in Garabagh, as some lobbyists claim, nor has it used any violence against residents who wish to leave the territory voluntarily.