Armenian PM Considers Granting Citizenship To Those Who Voluntarily Left Garabagh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to solve
the issue of granting Armenian citizenship to Armenians who
voluntarily left Garabagh as soon as possible, Pashinyan said at a
government session, Azernews reports.
"Many of our compatriots are applying for citizenship, and the
duty of state bodies is to help them by following all procedures,"
the Minister says.
In addition, the Armenian Prime Minister said that necessary
conditions should be created for Armenians who voluntarily left
Garabagh.
It should be noted that recently, Armenians living in the
Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan have voluntarily left
Garabagh and started flowing to Armenia. The Azerbaijani government
guaranteed security to the peaceful Armenian population of Garabagh
offered them to accept Azerbaijani citizenship and stay in the
territory, and promised to create all kinds of conditions for
them.
As can be clearly seen from the video reports with the Armenians
who left Garabagh, the Armenian population recognizes that Garabagh
is not their homeland and states that they left the territory
voluntarily. All this proves once again that Azerbaijan has never
pursued a policy of "ethnic cleansing" against Armenians living in
Garabagh, as some lobbyists claim, nor has it used any violence
against residents who wish to leave the territory voluntarily.
