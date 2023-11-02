Ukraine's Military Spox: Enemy Regrouping, Attempting To Encircle Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have eliminated 360 Russian invaders and destroyed 40 pieces of military equipment, including an enemy Su-25 aircraft, in the Tavria sector over the past 24 hours.

Tavria Grouping of Troops Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of assaults there [in Avdiivka] has slightly decreased. In total, in the Tavria direction, the enemy launched 14 airstrikes, held 30 combat engagements and mounted 959 shelling attacks. Another Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the Donetsk region. The enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiivka, but not so actively at the moment. He needs to replenish his losses and regroup to be able to move on. His offensive actions near Sieverne and Pervomaiske were unsuccessful, seven enemy attacks were repelled," Shtupun said.

According to him, the enemy is actively trying to advance in the Marinka area, where Ukraine's defense forces repelled more than 20 attacks in the past 24 hours. In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromaiorske, and Ukraine's offensive operation in the Melitopol direction is also ongoing.

Shtupun noted that Ukrainian gunners continue to work non-stop and completed 1,068 fire missions in the past 24 hours. The enemy lost 360 soldiers and 40 pieces of military equipment, including six tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles and other equipment. In addition, the enemy's Zoopark-1 radar station was damaged.

Commenting on the situation near the Avdiivka Terrikon (a huge spoil tip), Shtupun noted that the fighting is currently ongoing, with the enemy attempting to seize the initiative. He did not rule out that a new wave of enemy offensive should be expected in the near future.

"The enemy is accumulating forces. Maybe in the near future, they will try to advance one more time," Shtupun said.