361 Foreigners Evacuated From Gaza To Egypt, No Ukrainians Among Them So Far

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 361 foreign nationals have entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing as of Wednesday evening.
CNN reported it citing anonymous sources in the Egyptian government, Ukrinform reported.
“At least 361 foreign nationals have entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, an Egyptian government official tells CNN”, the statement reads.
According to the official, 491 foreign nationals were registered to arrive in Egypt today, but the remaining 130 either didn't make it to the border crossing or refused to cross without their families.
As of Wednesday evening, the Rafah crossing remains open, and the rest of the foreign nationals registered to cross today will continue crossing through.
So far, there are no Ukrainians among the evacuees.
As reported, on Wednesday, 545 foreigners and persons with dual citizenship, including a citizen of Ukraine, were to leave the Gaza Strip. All of them were supposed to be released through the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt.
