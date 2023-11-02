Ukraine Needs New Technologies To Avoid Protracted War - Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This war cannot be won with the weapons of the past generation and outdated methods.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said this in an interview with The Economist , Ukrinform reports.

"It is important to understand that this war cannot be won with the weapons of the past generation and outdated methods. They will inevitably lead to delay and, as a consequence, defeat," he said.

According to Zaluzhnyi, technology will play a decisive role.

At the same time, he said that the current battlefield reminded him of a major conflict that happened a century ago.

"Just like in the First World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate... There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough," he said.

Zaluzhnyi noted that Ukraine would need something new to break the stalemate.

"The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy is doing and they see everything we are doing. In order for us to break this deadlock we need something new, like the gunpowder which the Chinese invented and which we are still using to kill each other," he added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine