Ministry Of Defense Hands Over Air-Conditioned Housing Modules With Showers To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense has purchased and handed over 500 air-conditioned and showered housing modules to the army.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Defense has purchased about half a thousand housing modules for the army to comfortably accommodate our soldiers in the field. Block containers are most needed on the second line of defense or in places where Ukrainian defenders are training. The first to receive them were units of mobile air defense firing groups, artillerymen, and paratroopers and infantrymen at training grounds," the statement said.

As noted, the modules provide small, comfortable rooms. They can be used to create collapsible mobile barracks. The block containers have everything necessary for the life of military personnel: air conditioning, a heater, a washbasin, a shower, a toilet and mobile laundry facilities. The structures are made by Ukrainian manufacturers and their equipment varies depending on the location.

As reported, on December 1, Ukraine will launch a procurement agency, the 'State Logistics Operator', which will provide the Ukrainian military with food.