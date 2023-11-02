Heydar Aliyev Center Debuts“Uzun Hasan - Ruler Of Aghgoyunlu State” Expo (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2.
The grand opening
of the“Uzun Hasan, ruler of the Aghgoyunlu State” exhibition has
taken place at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.
The event was attended by the Heydar Aliyev Center's Director
Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli,
government and public figures, representatives of culture and
science, the creative intelligentsia, and youth, as well as heads
of diplomatic missions and honorary guests from Türkiye.
During the opening ceremony, footage of national leader Heydar
Aliyev's speech on Uzun Hasan's historical role was shown.
Amina Malikova, Director of the Event and Exhibition
Organization Department at the Heydar Aliyev Center, stressed the
significance of the exhibition presented during the "Year of Heydar
Aliyev," which commemorates the great leader's 100th birthday.
"The great leader Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to all
sciences, especially history, and always advised young people to
study history well. The opening of the "Uzun Hasan - ruler of the
Aghgoyunlu State" exhibition is a historic event, presenting
approximately 80 exhibits from various museums around the world to
the Azerbaijani public for the first time," she said.
"Several of these exhibits underwent restoration and
conservation by specialists over the course of several months. As
part of the project, a book titled "Uzun Hasan - ruler of the
Aghgoyunlu State" in Azerbaijani and English languages has been
prepared, and an animated film has been produced. I'm confident
that the exhibition will generate significant interest among the
public," Malikova added.
Visitors can trace the course of the Aghgoyunlu State, formed by
the great statesman and military leader Uzun Hasan, and learn about
his role in the history of Azerbaijani statehood through the
exhibits on display. Visitors will have the opportunity to become
acquainted with many unique objects, including those housed in the
Istanbul Military Museum (Harbiye Military Museum and Cultural Site
Command) and not exported outside Türkiye, which will be shown in
Azerbaijan for the first time.
In his remarks, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci
underlined that this year marks two significant events: the 100th
anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader, Heydar Aliyev, and the
100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.
He expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for
implementing the project.
"The exhibition opening is another manifestation of the
fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a vivid
cultural and historical event. The gathered guests, creative
personalities, and representatives from various fields are
witnesses to a unique event that will allow us to learn more about
the historical heritage," Bagci noted.
The head of the Yunus Emre Institute in Türkiye Serif Ates
expressed his happiness to visit Azerbaijan and participate in the
opening of the exhibition dedicated to Uzun Hasan, whose name is
inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history.
"Over the past year, we have been working together with the
Heydar Aliyev Center on the implementation of this project. Along
with our Turkish colleagues, we selected the exhibits for the
exhibition. The project epitomizes our fraternal relations,
including in the cultural sphere," Ates noted. "I would like to
emphasize the high level of relations between the heads of our
states - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev of "One nation, two states", as the great
leader Heydar Aliyev said about Türkiye and Azerbaijan."
"This exhibition will help everyone, especially the youth, learn
about important pages of history," he added.
The Head of the Turkish State Archives Ugur Unal emphasized the
importance of implementing the project for the entire Turkic
world.
"Our archives house priceless documents and exhibits of
historical value, and we are delighted to contribute to the
implementation of this project. The commonality of our values and
the millions of people we share is a vivid example and serves
further collaborative efforts for the benefit of our countries,"
Unal said.
The guests saw a concert program featuring the Ensemble of
Ancient Musical Instruments led by People's Artist Munis Sharifov,
the "Mirvari" dance ensemble under the direction of Honored Artist
Naila Mamedzade, and the soloist of the "Helikon-Opera" Moscow
Musical Theatre Elnara Mammadova.
This year marks the 600th anniversary of the birth of Uzun
Hasan, the founder of the Aghgoyunlu State (1423–1478). In honor of
this event, the "AzеrGold" CJSC has issued a commemorative
banknote, and the "Azerpost" CJSC has issued a postage stamp.
"Uzun Hasan and the Aghgoyunlu State", "Domestic and foreign
policy of the Aghgoyunlu State", "Culture and art in the Aghgoyunlu
State", "Sara Khatun, the first female diplomat in Azerbaijani
history", "Despina Khatun" sections of the exhibition and others
provide information about Sultan Uzun Hasan, his mother Sara
Khatun, who, through diplomatic negotiations, managed to prevent
many wars, as well as information about Uzun Hasan's wife, Despina
Khatun, whose beauty captivated everybody.
The "Domestic and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State"
section informs visitors about the policies pursued by Sultan Uzun
Hasan and how he transformed the Aghgoyunlu State from a small
principality into a great empire.
The exhibition also features the armor of Uzun Hasan, his son
and successor, Sultan Yahya, as well as the weapons used by
Azerbaijani warriors in the 15th century. The visitors can also see
replicas of Uzun Hasan's sword and dagger, which are part of a
private collection and were made using 15th-century techniques, as
well as items of archery equipment from that era.
The "Culture and Art in the Aghgoyunlu State" section, holding a
special place, presents photo materials reflecting the development
of culture, including architecture and art, in the Aghgoyunlu
State, as well as copies of miniatures from the Topkapi Palace
Museum, to the visitors.
The exhibition includes artifacts from the Aghgoyunlu period
from the collections of the National Museum of Azerbaijani History,
the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, the Azerbaijan National
Carpet Museum, the Ganja Historical and Local Lore Museum, and the
National Library of Azerbaijan.
Based on historical sources, a portrayal of Uzun Hasan was
created, including a wax figure dressed in ceremonial attire. This
attire was meticulously hand-sewn from rare fabrics and adorned
with ornate patterns inspired by the Tabriz miniatures from the
1470s–80s.
Specifically for the exhibition, a portrait of Uzun Hasan and
carpets featuring rare Tabriz miniatures from the 15th century were
prepared. Additionally, carpets with miniatures from the Aghgoyunlu
period, porcelain figurines reflecting the image of Uzun Hasan,
coins from the Aghgoyunlu State, ceramic artifacts discovered
during archaeological excavations, and copper items are part of the
exhibition.
Information related to the Aghgoyunlu State is also presented
using multimedia and interactive tools. Visitors can explore the
borders of Aghgoyunlu State, trade routes passing through its
territory, cities, and magnificent structures using an interactive
map. The cinema hall presented a documentary film dedicated to Uzun
Hasan, providing a multimedia experience for the audience.
The souvenir section of the exhibition has become one of the
places that will also attract the interest of visitors. It presents
souvenirs dedicated to Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan, and other
interesting samples.
The exhibition will run until January 17, 2024.
