Tokayev Optimistic About Increasing Trade Turnover With Hungary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 2. Kazakhstan and
Hungary have every opportunity to increase bilateral trade turnover
to $1 billion in the near future, said President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting in expanded format with
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Trend reports.
"Thanks to our joint efforts, Kazakh-Hungarian integration is
developing dynamically in all areas. Dear Prime Minister, you are
making an invaluable contribution to this matter. We are interested
in further deepening our fraternal relations and mutually
beneficial cooperation. I am confident that today's negotiations
will give new impetus to the further development of the bilateral
strategic partnership," he said.
Tokayev believes that there is a good institutional basis
between Kazakhstan and Hungary for further strengthening
relations.
According to him, the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation and the Business Council should play an active role in
promoting the development of trade relations.
"Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, our trade turnover grew
by more than 20 percent last year," he said.
Hungary is one of the key trade and economic partners of
Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe.
Bilateral trade turnover between the countries amounted to
$172.2 million in 2022.
