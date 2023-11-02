Azerbaijani Population's Trust In Manat Grows - CBA Governor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Balance is being
observed in the foreign exchange market of Azerbaijan, and the
population's trust in the manat has grown, Governor of the
country's Central Bank (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament
Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship during
discussion of the draft law of Azerbaijan "On the state budget of
Azerbaijan for 2024".
The official stressed that the volume of deposits in manat has
increased.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized and local
expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).
