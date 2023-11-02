Azerbaijani Population's Trust In Manat Grows - CBA Governor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Balance is being observed in the foreign exchange market of Azerbaijan, and the population's trust in the manat has grown, Governor of the country's Central Bank (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship during discussion of the draft law of Azerbaijan "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024".

The official stressed that the volume of deposits in manat has increased.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized and local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

