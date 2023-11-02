Intensive Preparation For International Competitions Underway - Azerbaijani Gymnast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The athletes are intensively preparing for international competitions now, participant of the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship, gymnast Evelina Kozlovskaya, who performs in the age category "Pre-Junior", told Trend .

"At the championship of Azerbaijan, I participate both in the individual program and as part of a trio. Certainly, in the trio the responsibility increases, here you are responsible not only for yourself, but also for your friends in the group", she said.

As the young gymnast noted, she will have to take part in a number of international competitions from the beginning of next year.

"What attracts me in aerobic gymnastics is that it unites all gymnastic disciplines. At times, when the audience is watching, it seems like we are performing simple elements, but in reality it's not as simple as it seems. To perform our program, you need sports training, long workouts", the gymnast added.

On November 1-2, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics, the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports & Concert Complex.

A total of 110 gymnasts from“Ojaq” Sports Club,“Gracia” Sports Club & Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are competing for medals at the competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics.

At the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics, 68 athletes are representing “Ojaq” Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves,“Neftchi” Sports Club & Specialized Children-Youth Sports School No13 of Olympic Reserves of Nizami district.

