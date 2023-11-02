Intensive Preparation For International Competitions Underway - Azerbaijani Gymnast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The athletes are
intensively preparing for international competitions now,
participant of the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku
Championship, gymnast Evelina Kozlovskaya, who performs in the age
category "Pre-Junior", told Trend .
"At the championship of Azerbaijan, I participate both in the
individual program and as part of a trio. Certainly, in the trio
the responsibility increases, here you are responsible not only for
yourself, but also for your friends in the group", she said.
As the young gymnast noted, she will have to take part in a
number of international competitions from the beginning of next
year.
"What attracts me in aerobic gymnastics is that it unites all
gymnastic disciplines. At times, when the audience is watching, it
seems like we are performing simple elements, but in reality it's
not as simple as it seems. To perform our program, you need sports
training, long workouts", the gymnast added.
On November 1-2, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku
Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics, the 28th
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic
Gymnastics are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports & Concert
Complex.
A total of 110 gymnasts from“Ojaq” Sports Club,“Gracia” Sports
Club & Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are competing for medals at
the competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics.
At the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age
Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics, 68 athletes are representing
“Ojaq” Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of
Olympic Reserves,“Neftchi” Sports Club & Specialized
Children-Youth Sports School No13 of Olympic Reserves of Nizami
district.
