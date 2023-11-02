Iran's Another Railway Line May Become Int'l Transit Route President Raisi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. If Iran's
Sanandaj-Bashmaq railway project is implemented, the country's
another railway line can become an international transit route,
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the
Hamadan-Sanandaj railway line in Sanandaj city of Iran's Kurdistan
Province on November 2, 2023.
The president noted that today, Hamadan-Sanandaj railway line
has been put into use, but since this railway line has not been
built up to Bashmaq customs, it is still not considered an advanced
railway line.
The length of the distance from the city of Sanandaj in the
Kurdistan region to the Bashmaq customs is more than 130
kilometers.
“In the past years, there is unfinished work in the country in
many projects, including road, railway, seaports, and airports and
other fields. If this work is completed, great leap in the
country's economy can be expected,” Raisi said.
Raisi also stated that the creation of infrastructures in
various fields in the Kurdistan Province of Iran is one of the
issues that the government focuses on. In this direction, serious
work is being done to supply the entire province with water,
electricity and gas.
On November 2, the Hamadan-Sanandaj railway line was officially
launched. The railway line has a total length of 151 kilometers
(some 48 km in Hamadan Province, 103 km in Kurdistan Province).
The railway project originally cost 34 trillion rials (about
$810 million) to launch, however later the cost ballooned to 150
trillion rials (about $3.57 billion) due to Iranian rial
devaluation. Iran has experienced serious devaluations in recent
years. As a result of devaluations, the value of the Iranian rial
has seriously decreased. At the beginning of 2018, $1 was worth
20,000 rials on the black market, but now $1 is around 515,000
rials.
