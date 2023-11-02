               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Land Tallying Completes In Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar - Economy Minister


11/2/2023 6:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Assessment of lands in Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and other districts, as well as steppe and measuring work on the area of 714,000 hectares, have been completed, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship while discussing the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024".

He noted that the relevant information has been integrated into the electronic information system.

"In the future, these territories will contribute to the development of agriculture," the minister emphasized.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

