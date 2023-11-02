Land Tallying Completes In Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar - Economy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Assessment of
lands in Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and other
districts, as well as steppe and measuring work on the area of
714,000 hectares, have been completed, Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship while discussing the draft law "On the State
Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024".
He noted that the relevant information has been integrated into
the electronic information system.
"In the future, these territories will contribute to the
development of agriculture," the minister emphasized.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million).
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107358326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.