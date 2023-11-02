Azerbaijan To Allocate Vast Amounts To Ensure Great Return Program - Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan envisages allocating funds in the amount of 4 billion manat to ensure the "Great Return" state program, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

The Minister noted that 17.5 percent, or 6.4 billion manat, is envisaged for defense and national security expenditures, which are priority directions of the state budget expenditures for the next year.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

