Azerbaijan To Allocate Vast Amounts To Ensure Great Return Program - Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan
envisages allocating funds in the amount of 4 billion manat to
ensure the "Great Return" state program, Finance Minister Samir
Sharifov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at today's discussion of the draft law "On the State
Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" at the meeting of
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic
Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.
The Minister noted that 17.5 percent, or 6.4 billion manat, is
envisaged for defense and national security expenditures, which are
priority directions of the state budget expenditures for the next
year.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million).
