Azerbaijan Plans To Apply Another Benefit To Imported Gold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. It is proposed to apply another benefit to gold imported to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024", which was submitted for discussion today at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Gold imported into Azerbaijan for placement in the assets of a body (institution) designated by the relevant administrative authority will be exempt from customs taxes.

