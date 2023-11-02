Azerbaijan Plans To Apply Another Benefit To Imported Gold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. It is proposed to
apply another benefit to gold imported to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the draft law "On the State Budget of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024", which was submitted for
discussion today at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
Gold imported into Azerbaijan for placement in the assets of a
body (institution) designated by the relevant administrative
authority will be exempt from customs taxes.
