Azerbaijan Reduces Interbank Fees For Card Transactions

for card transactions have been reduced in Azerbaijan since last
week, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov
said, Trend reports.
Kazimov made a remark at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship while discussing the draft law "On the State
Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024".
In addition, Kazimov said that the purpose of reducing
commissions is to popularize non-cash payments.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures -
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
