Visa Cards Circulation In Kyrgyzstan's Capital Rises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 2. The number of Visa cards in circulation in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, increased during the second quarter of 2023, Trend reports.

The total number of Visa cards in Bishkek reached 1,916,950 as of June 30, 2023, which represents a 14 percent increase compared to the end of March 2023 - 1,680,953 cards.

Not only did the number of Visa cards increase, but their share also expanded. In March, Visa cards in Bishkek represented 69.38 percent of the total Visa cards in circulation. By the end of July, this figure had risen to 71.46 percent.

Bishkek's share in the overall number of cards in circulation in Kyrgyzstan also increased, reaching 48.2 percent, as opposed to the 46.3 percent reported in March 2023.

The number of Visa payment cards in circulation in Kyrgyzstan reached 2,682,465 by the end of June 2023, which is a 10-percent increase compared to 2,422,922 at the end of March 2023.

The total number of banking payment cards in circulation in Kyrgyzstan reached 6,102,700 cards as of June 30. Compared to the same period in the previous year, the number of cards increased by 41.5 percent, and compared to the beginning of 2023, it increased by 16.6 percent.