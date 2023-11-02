Joint Statement On The One-Year Anniversary Of The Pretoria Cessation Of Hostilities Agreement

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



On the first anniversary of the signing of the November 2022 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Pretoria, the Embassies of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom are united in our recognition of the momentous achievement that ended 2 years of conflict in northern Ethiopia.

We commend the progress that all parties have since made in their pursuit of peace. The Pretoria Agreement has silenced the guns, and has laid the foundations for normalcy to return to the region. The anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate the gains, reflect on the challenges and redouble efforts to deliver peace.

We recognise that more needs to be done to protect, sustain and realise peace for all citizens. This includes further progress on:



disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration

national dialogue

the withdrawal of Eritrean and non-governmental forces

the return of internally displaced persons

full recovery of services

support to victims of conflict-related sexual violence

the implementation of a credible transitional justice and accountability process for the victims of atrocities continued monitoring and verification of compliance with the agreement

We are working with the Government of Ethiopia and Interim Regional Administration of Tigray, with the African Union and with civil society partners to support Ethiopia's recovery from the devastating impact of this conflict.

We continue to urge all parties to implement the Agreement in full and to find solutions to address challenges, as soon as possible, through dialogue.

Today marks one year since the parties committed to a path of peace over conflict in northern Ethiopia. This is an important example and a moment to promote peace throughout Ethiopia. The ongoing violence in Amhara and Oromia, as well as continuous human rights violations in many places, remains disturbing. We continue to stress the need for all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, for a cessation of hostilities as well as an inclusive dialogue.

On this notable anniversary we encourage all people in Ethiopia, and in the region, to choose dialogue and peace over war and conflict.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British Embassy Addis Ababa.