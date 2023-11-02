Int'l Nature Conservation Union Choses Kuwait's Al-Otaibi As 'Ideal Leader'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has chosen the Kuwaiti youth Mishaal Al-Otaibi an "Ideal Leader".

In a statement to KUNA, Acting Director General of the Youth Public Authority (PAY) Meshal Al-Subaie said that the IUCN chose Al-Otaibi due to his unique abilities in presenting eco-friendly initiatives and projects.

Al-Subaie said that Al-Otaibi competed with 50 other individuals from all around the world and attained the title after his presentation of innovative solutions to protect the environment.

He stressed that the Youth Public Authority was keen to support Kuwaiti youth and open horizons to their success in different fields.

On his part, Al-Otaibi told KUNA that his win came after he presented a number of initiatives and researches that would contribute to preserving energy and maintaining sustainability.

He revealed that the studies and researches, which garnered the IUCN's attention focused on eco-friendly projects including a "sustainable car park", a "mechanism to recycle rainwater", and other solutions to protect the environment.

The second edition of the IUCN Leaders Forum was in Geneva, Switzerland, from October 11-13, under the theme Global goals for nature: tracking progress, financing success. (end)

