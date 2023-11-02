Moh: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot and killed on Thursday three Palestinians, raising the total number of martyrs in the West Bank to 133 since October 7.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press release that a 14-year-old child Ayham Shafiee died as a result of being shot in the head after Israeli occupation forces stormed the City of Al-Bireh.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Qusai Qaraan, 19, has been shot dead by the occupation forces in a raid in the City of Qalqilya.

Moreover, in Nablus, another 14-year-old Hamad Hamdan was killed due to occupation forces gunshot wounds. (end)

