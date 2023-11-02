Police Kick Off Annual Automobile Safety Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The Public Security Department launched its annual automobile safety campaign dubbed "Safe Winter," which aims at preventing accidents during the winter weather conditions.Throughout the campaign, police officers from the traffic department will inspect vehicles to ensure that they are in good condition for the roads during the winter and that they have safety elements in place.Officer-inspected vehicles will be labeled with a sticker on their front shield, while those found to be in breach of safety regulations will be issued a ten-day notice to correct the problem. If the owner fails to comply, he or she will be fined.