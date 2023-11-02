Jordan's Newly-Appointed Envoy Presents Credentials To Pakistani President

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Ambassador Maan Abdel Fattah Khurisat on Wednesday presented his credentials to Pakistani President Arif Alvi, as Ambassador extraordinary, plenipotentiary, and resident of the Kingdom to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

