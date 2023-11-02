Jordanian Ambassador To Cyprus Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- New Jordanian Ambassador to Cyprus, Basheer Zoubi, presented his credentials to President Nikos Christodoulides as an extraordinary, plenipotentiary, accredited, and resident envoy.
