North America Doors Market To Reach $2,648.1 Million, By 2032 At 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “North America Doors Market by Type (Exterior Door and Interior Door), By Material (Wood, Glass, Metal, and Other) and Mechanism (Sliding Door, Swing Door, Folding Door, Revolving Door, and Other), By Core Type (Hollow and Solid), By End User Industry (Residential and Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. According to the report, The North America doors market was valued at $ 27,607.40 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $ 49,672.53 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The North America doors market generated volume of sq ft 4,303,967,192 in 2022 and is projected to reach sq ft 6,780,338,614 by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Download Sample Copy: Prime determinants of growth A door is a flat movable panel, installed at the doorway between the two spaces of a building. The primary purpose of a door is to control the access of a room or some other space from other places. The demand for construction of residential buildings and commercial complexes is on the rise owing to increase in disposable income of individuals and new product launches. In addition, in the past few years, the U.S. government has formulated initiatives to design, build, and operate structures, following the green building concept, in which the total energy utilized by the building annually is approximately equal to the renewable energy generated on-site. However, Doors are majorly made up from raw materials, such as wood, metal, glass, plastic, and others. From the past few years, prices of raw materials have been fluctuating owing to a range of economic and speculative aspects. Moreover, One of the driving factors of the doors market is increased investment in interior design. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 27,607.4 million Market Size in 2032 $ 49,672.5 million CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 234 Segments covered Type, Mechanism, Material, Core type, and End user industry. Drivers Surge in residential & non-residential construction Increase in consumer spending on home remodelling Opportunities Technological advancements to ensure safety & security Restraints Fluctuating raw material prices

Covid-19 Scenario



The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the North America doors market, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown. Not only the production but also the sale of mortar and admixtures was hampered due to the closure of construction sites across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

Buy This Research Report (243 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

The exterior doors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the exterior doors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly less than three fifth of the North America doors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in consumer expenses on home remodelling and restructuring has been a key driver of the market. Hence, upsurge in the construction activities positively influences the growth of the market. On the other hand, interior doors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, rapid growth in the household furnishing sector is anticipated to propel the demand for interior doors in the upcoming years.

The woods segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the woods segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two fifth of the North America doors market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period due to continuous demographic shift, increase in urbanization, and inclination toward nuclear families, which in turn boost the demand for wooden doors. However, plastic segment projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in usage of plastic doors, owing to its lower cost, availability in a wide range of colours & designs, and a suitable replacement for wood and metal is expected to drive the market growth in the future.

The swinging segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on mechanism, the swinging segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly less than half of the North America doors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Swing doors are largely adopted by consumers globally as they are highly durable, easily accessible, and deliver better airflow and cross ventilation. Most doors present in a home are swing doors. On the other hand, revolving segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032, Revolving doors are designed to allow easy passage of multiple people in one go, which is not possible with a sliding or a swing door.

The hollow segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on core type, the hollow segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two thirds of the North America doors market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period Hollow doors are generally more affordable than solid doors or solid wood doors. These cost advantages make them an attractive choice for builders and homeowners on a budget, contributing to their popularity in the market. However, solid segment projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in use of solid doors due to its several benefits such as durability, aesthetics and sound insulation and longitude propelled the growth of market during forecast period.

The non-residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end-user industry, the non-residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three fourth of the North America doors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. the non-residential sector is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate, owing to the increase in non-residential construction in North America. This is majorly attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in these regions, which is further expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market development. On the other hand, residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, rapid urbanization is a major contributor to the growth in the residential sector. Thus, all these factors lead to growth in the number of residential buildings, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the North America doors market.

Enquire Before Buying:

Leading Market Players: -



Haley Brothers

Jeld-wen

Kimberly Bay

Lynden Doors

Masonite

Rogue Valley Door



Simpson

Steves And Sons, Inc.

ThermaTru

Trustile Doors, LLC WoodgrainDoors

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the North America doors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports ( Book Now with 10% Discount):

Premium High Security Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Door and Window Hardware Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

UPVC Doors and Windows Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Automatic Industrial Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Duct Mounted Access Door Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Garage Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Fire Door Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

Wilmington, Delaware

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285





Smart Door Lock Market

Windows and Doors Market

India Doors Market

Patio Doors Market

Doors Market

Hollow Metal Doors Market

Aluminum Door and Window Market

Fire Rated Doors Market Bifold Doors Market





Tags Doors Windows and Doors Smart Door Patio Doors Hollow Metal Doors Aluminum Door Interior Door automatic door Related Links