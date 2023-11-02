Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market To Reach $89.6 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.4%

Server Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$29.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Storage Management segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Remote Infrastructure Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Capgemini SE

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd.

Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Sensiple Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

