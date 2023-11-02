Anhydrite Market Is Forecasted To Reach At A CAGR Of 4.1% By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global anhydrite market is valued at US$ 266.8 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 400 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the next ten years. In January 2021, researchers at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom published a study showing that anhydrite can be used as a low-cost and environment-friendly alternative to cement in construction. The study found that anhydrite-based concrete had similar strength and durability to traditional cement-based concrete but with lower carbon emissions.

To remain competitive, anhydrite market manufacturers are focusing on innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships and collaborations. Many companies are investing in R&D to develop new anhydrite-based products and solutions that offer unique benefits and address specific customer needs. Additionally, strategic partnerships and collaborations with other companies in the value chain are helping companies to expand their product offerings and reach new markets.

The competitive landscape for the market is relatively fragmented, with several regional and global players operating across the world. Key players in the anhydrite market such as Knauf Gips KG, Saint-Gobain, USG Corporation, LafargeHolcim Ltd., and National Gypsum Company. The companies in the anhydrite market have a strong presence in the market and offer a wide range of anhydrite-based products and solutions for various applications such as construction, agriculture, and industrial processes.

There are also several small-scale players in the market who specialize in specific applications or regions. These players focus on niche markets and offer specialized products or services to cater to specific customer needs.

In October 2020, the Brazilian mining company Vale announced plans to invest US$2 billion in a project to produce anhydrite from waste generated by its nickel mining operations. The project is expected to produce up to US$ 1.5 million tonnes of anhydrite per year, which will be used as a fertilizer and soil conditioner.

Key Segments of Anhydrite Industry Research



By Type :



Natural

Synthetic

By Application :



Soil Treatment



Plasters



Industrial



Drying Agents



Construction Others

“United States Major Producer of Anhydrite Used in Construction”

Due to the expanding use of fertilizers in the United States for agricultural production, North America is anticipated to have a sizable market share. The market in the United States is primarily driven by the country's construction industry, with the material used in various applications including flooring, plastering, and cement production. Additionally, anhydrite is increasingly being used as a soil amendment for remediation and stabilization purposes. The United States is also a major producer of anhydrite, with large deposits located in states such as New York, Michigan, and New Mexico.

In December 2020, the United States Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory announced that it had developed a new process for producing high-purity anhydrite from waste streams generated during the production of phosphoric acid. The process is expected to provide a more sustainable source of anhydrite for industrial applications.

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

