14-year-old student develops soap with possible skin cancer treatment abilities

(MENAFN) A 14-year-old student, Heman Bekele, hailing from Fairfax, Virginia, has crafted a unique soap that he envisions could one day be employed in the treatment of skin cancer. The soap, named "Skin Cancer Treating Soap" or SCTS, is designed to be a simple, affordable, and accessible solution in contrast to the contemporary treatments for skin cancer, which often require specialized equipment and facilities. According to Heman, a batch of 20 bars of SCTS can be produced for just USD8.50.
Heman, who initially formulated SCTS during his 8th-grade year, shared that when skin cancer cells develop, they weaken dendritic cells in the body responsible for enhancing human immune responses. This impairment allows the cancer to gain a foothold and proliferate. SCTS, as per Heman's explanation, includes agents that have the potential to reactivate dendritic cells, aiding in the elimination of cancer cells. It operates through a compound-based soap, infused with various cancer-fighting chemicals, with a key component being the drug imidazoquinolines.
Heman's groundbreaking innovation recently earned him the distinction of "America's Top Young Scientist," along with a USD25,000 prize. He clinched first place in the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, an annual competition aimed at inspiring innovative ideas among students in grades 5 through 8. This victory has propelled Heman into the limelight as a young scientist with the potential to revolutionize skin cancer treatment through an ingenious yet cost-effective solution.
