Iran asks Muslim countries to implement ban on oil, food supplies to Israel

(MENAFN) Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, has called upon Muslim nations to implement a ban on oil and food supplies to Israel in order to halt its military campaign in Gaza.



Addressing a group of students in Tehran on Wednesday, Khamenei stated, “What Islamic governments must insist on is the immediate cessation of crimes in Gaza,” proposing that Muslim nations have to “block the export of oil and food to the Zionist regime,” as quoted by a state-run media outlet.



He went on to claim that Israel is “now in a state of shock and desperation and does not know what to do,” while pointing out that the events in Gaza have prompted people to take to the streets and denounce Israel’s actions, not only in Muslim-majority states, but also in the US and Western Europe.



In mid-October, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, had made a similar call, asking Muslim nations to impose an “immediate and complete” oil embargo on Israel



Last week, Libya’s House of Representatives (HoR, Majlis al-Nuwaab), which is located in the eastern city of Tobruk, controlled by General Khalifa Haftar, also demanded that the government halt oil and gas exports to countries supporting Israel if the “Israeli massacres” do not cease. The lawmakers also called for the expulsion from Libya of the ambassadors of the countries that back Israel.

