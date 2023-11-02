Demand For Eye Health Supplements Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 3.5 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The valuation of the global eye health supplements market stands at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023. Global demand for eye health supplements is forecasted to reach US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Due to the ageing population and rising prevalence of eye-related problems worldwide, numerous well-known as well as local manufacturers and governmental organisations are attempting to raise awareness about eye health. Numerous government organisations are working to promote the use of nutritional supplements and other items to urge consumers to avoid or minimise the cost of treatments. They are employed in the maintenance and prevention of eye health.

Key Market Players

Top brands producing eye health supplements are investing in the improvisation of their systems used for supply chain management. Companies are investing a significant amount in new developments to offer more qualitative products to end users with a variety of flavors. Moreover, governing bodies are implementing regulatory frameworks to reduce environmental impacts and to ensure the availability of quality products in the global market.

Prominent players are focusing on the development of more efficient eye health supplements to gain lucrative opportunities in the market.

For instance :



In April 2022, Wellbeing Nutrition released 'Melts Eye Care', which is the first all-natural eye vitamin in the world. This internationally recognized brand uses advanced nanotechnology for the delivery of vitamins directly into the bloodstream. It makes the bloodstream more bioactive and bioavailable compared to conventional capsules and tablets. In October 2020, Nature's Way invested in the manufacturing of supplements for kids to ensure better health for them. The company announced the launch of dietary supplements, which can cater to the health requirements of children. Nature's Way Healthy Eyes is a supplement for better functioning and health of the eyes.

Market Drivers:



Aging Population: With a global increase in the aging population, there is a growing prevalence of age-related eye conditions such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. This demographic shift has driven the demand for eye health supplements as people seek preventive and supportive measures.

Digital Device Use: The widespread use of digital devices, such as smartphones and computers, has led to a surge in cases of digital eye strain, dry eyes, and other screen-related visual discomforts. Consumers are turning to eye health supplements to alleviate these symptoms.

Lifestyle Choices: Modern lifestyles, including poor dietary habits, inadequate sleep, and increased stress, can negatively impact eye health. Supplements are seen as a way to compensate for nutritional deficiencies and counteract the effects of an unhealthy lifestyle. Consumer Awareness: A growing awareness of the importance of eye health, driven by educational efforts and marketing campaigns, has spurred interest in eye health supplements. People are increasingly proactive in maintaining their vision.

What are the key benefits of this Eye Health Supplements market research report?



The report does a CAGR computation and covering regulatory updates, best market practices, and new trends in the market.

The report does international Eye Health Supplements market analysis providing economic forecasts and country wise intelligence, risks forecast, and more.

The report provides domestic as well as international planning in terms of business expansion and investments.

The report suggests strategies to the key participants that to enable them expand in their business in existing or new international markets.

The report is the overall outlook of the global industry economy. The report covers all the topics in the Eye Health Supplements market to accurately predict the changes political, economic, and business issues and trends that may drive the market in future.

Trends in the Eye Health Supplements Market:



Blue Light Protection: With increased screen time, there is a growing trend in the development of eye health supplements designed to protect against the potential harmful effects of blue light emitted by digital devices.

Natural and Organic Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and organic ingredients in their supplements. This trend aligns with the broader consumer demand for clean and natural products.

Personalized Supplements: Personalized nutrition is gaining traction, with some companies offering customized eye health supplements based on individual health profiles and needs.

Sustainable Packaging: Sustainability is a key concern for many consumers, leading to a trend in eco-friendly and sustainable packaging for eye health supplements. Diversified Delivery Formats: Eye health supplements are now available in various delivery formats, including gummies, beverages, and powders, providing options for consumers who prefer different forms.

Segmentation of Eye Health Supplements Industry Research



By Ingredient :



Lutein and Zeaxanthin



Omega-3 Fatty Acids



Antioxidants



Coenzyme Q10



Flavonoids



Alpha-lipoic Acid



Astaxanthin

Others

By Indication :



Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)



Cataract



Dry Eye syndrome



Inflammation

Others

By Formulation :



Tablets



Capsules



Powder



Softgels

Liquid

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

