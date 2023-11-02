Putin says Western sanctions backfire, harming sanctioning countries

(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Putin, speaking during a government meeting on Wednesday, asserted that the Western sanctions imposed on Russia have had a counterproductive effect, causing harm to the nations that initiated these measures instead.



“Over the past years, our so-called partners have adopted countless packages of sanctions… trying to punish us. However, in the end – it’s a completely obvious thing – the statistics show that they have hit their own economies, their own jobs,” Putin declared.



Nevertheless, the Russian leader called upon officials to prepare for the possibility of additional Western sanctions and remain vigilant regarding potential acts of sabotage originating from foreign sources.



“As the potential of the sanctions aggression against us has effectively been drained, it might be followed by actual sabotage on critical infrastructure sites,” the leader cautioned.



“We remember what happened with Nord Stream,” he continued, indicating the twin undersea pipelines constructed to provide natural gas from Russia to Germany, which were blown-up in September 2022.



Germany, Sweden, and Denmark have excluded Russia from their inquiries into the incident, which, up to this point, has not yielded any conclusive outcomes. Journalist Seymour Hersh has alleged that the US was responsible for carrying out the attacks, prompting some Western media outlets to propose an alternative narrative, pointing the blame at a renegade Ukrainian faction instead.



In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the US and numerous allied nations have implemented extensive sanctions, primarily targeting Russia's financial and energy sectors, among other areas. Nonetheless, Finance Minister Anton Sinualov stated last month that the Russian economy has effectively adapted to external pressure, finding alternative means to compensate for the loss of trade connections.

MENAFN02112023000045015839ID1107358208