South Korea exposes North Korea's suspected missile shipments to Russia

(MENAFN) South Korea's military has disclosed that North Korea is believed to have supplied several categories of missiles to Russia to support its military operations in Ukraine, in addition to previously reported ammunition and shells. The revelation comes as North Korea seeks to enhance its collaboration with Russia and China, in response to prolonged security tensions with the United States and the domestic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The military briefing provided background information to local journalists, stating that North Korea is suspected of delivering an unspecified quantity of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles, and portable anti-air missiles to Russia. This was in addition to rifles, rocket launchers, mortars, and shells. The details of the briefing were shared with The Associated Press.



The alleged transfer of military equipment and munitions from North Korea to Russia has raised concerns internationally, with South Korea, the United States, and Japan issuing strong condemnations. They contend that such weapons shipments have significantly contributed to the human toll of Russia's war in Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council has issued multiple resolutions that prohibit weapons trade with North Korea, and Russia, as a permanent Security Council member, had previously endorsed these resolutions. However, both Russia and North Korea have rejected the allegations, characterizing them as baseless.



Speculation regarding North Korean arms deliveries intensified following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia in September, during which he met with President Vladimir Putin and visited key military facilities. The United States and its allies accused North Korea of seeking advanced Russian technologies to modernize its nuclear weapons and missile arsenal in exchange for conventional arms shipments.



During a private briefing with lawmakers, South Korea's National Intelligence Service revealed that over a million North Korean artillery shells had been transported to Russia since August through ships and transport planes. These deliveries roughly equated to around two months' worth of shells for the Russian military. The allegations have raised concerns over potential violations of international sanctions and the impact on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



The situation underscores the complexities surrounding the North Korean regime's efforts to bolster its strategic alliances, as well as the potential repercussions for global security and regional stability in East Asia and Eastern Europe.

