Russia’s crude oil price exceeds USD60 cap set by G7, EU by 34 percent

(MENAFN) In October, the Ministry of Finance reported that the average price of Russia's flagship Urals crude oil stood at USD81.52 per barrel, a figure exceeding the USD60 price ceiling set by the G7 and the EU in December by 35 percent.



The discount in comparison to the Brent benchmark for the same month amounted to USD9.57 per barrel. This represents a 15 percent increase in Urals' average cost on an annual basis, considering that in October 2022, a barrel of Russian oil was priced at USD70.62.



However, when examining monthly fluctuations, Urals' price witnessed a slight decrease of nearly 2 percent in October, down from the USD83.08 per barrel cost in September.



Throughout the initial ten months of the year, the average Urals price exhibited a significant drop compared to the same period in 2022, reaching USD61.84 per barrel as opposed to USD79.57.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed that Russia's oil export revenue experienced a noteworthy boost of USD1.8 billion in September, attributed to both increased export volumes and higher prices for Russian crude and oil products. In total, Russia garnered USD18.8 billion from oil exports in September, marking the most profitable month since July 2022, as per the IEA's assessment.



Despite the attempts by the EU and G7 nations to enforce a USD60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil exports, the data suggests that these measures have been largely ineffective. These restrictions were initially introduced in December 2022 with the goal of curbing Russia's energy revenue.



In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin implemented retaliatory measures, effective from February 1, prohibiting oil and petroleum product supply to countries applying such price caps in their contracts, either directly or indirectly.

