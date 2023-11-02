UN report unveils alarming surge in executions in Iran

(MENAFN) A recent report submitted to the United Nations General Assembly highlights the alarming increase in executions in Iran during the first seven months of the year. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the situation, revealing that at least 419 individuals were executed during this period, marking a 30 percent increase compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.



Of particular concern were the executions of seven men who were reportedly executed in connection to or for participating in nationwide protests that were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Mahsa Amini had been detained by morality police for an alleged violation of Iran's Islamic dress code. In these cases, the U.N. human rights office found that the judicial proceedings did not meet the requirements for due process and a fair trial under international human rights law. Reports of coerced confessions, possibly obtained through torture, and the denial of adequate legal representation were prevalent.



A significant portion of the executions, 239 individuals, were reportedly carried out for drug-related offenses, marking a 98 percent increase from the same period the previous year. This sharp rise in drug-related executions is deeply concerning.



Furthermore, Secretary-General Guterres expressed dismay at the lack of transparent and independent investigations into reported human rights violations, especially in the context of the recent nationwide protests. The targeting of lawyers in Iran has been hindering efforts to hold those responsible accountable for past and ongoing human rights violations.



The report also highlighted the arrest of approximately 20,000 individuals between September 2022 and February 2023 in connection to the protests, with concerns raised about the age of some of those arrested. The reported average age of those arrested was estimated to be 15 years. While the government claimed that "a minimum of" 22,000 individuals arrested during the protests were pardoned, verification of the arrest and release numbers remains challenging.



The report underscores the urgent need for attention to and action on the human rights situation in Iran, particularly in addressing issues related to executions, due process, and the treatment of protesters.

