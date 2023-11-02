Israeli airstrikes on Gaza refugee camp may be equal to war crimes

(MENAFN) The United Nations human rights office expressed its concern on Wednesday regarding the Israeli airstrikes carried out on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, suggesting that these actions might constitute potential war crimes.



"Given the high number of civilian casualties [and] the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a post on X, the social media podium previously branded as Twitter.



In the early hours of Thursday, the government media office controlled by Hamas in Gaza reported that Israeli airstrikes had resulted in the deaths of at least 195 Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp over the course of two consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday.



The statement also indicated that approximately 120 individuals remained unaccounted for beneath the debris, and at least 777 more had sustained injuries.



On Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, Israeli airstrikes targeted residential buildings in the refugee camp, which is located in close proximity to Gaza City, leading to a significant loss of life and numerous injuries, as reported by the government.



In northern Gaza, a news agency broadcasted distressing images of widespread destruction, along with footage of several wounded individuals, including children, being transported to a nearby hospital. Notably, on Tuesday, a series of airstrikes had leveled apartment buildings within the Jabalia refugee camp.

