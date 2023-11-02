The 7Th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture And Art Festival Held In Sheyang, China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHEYANG, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, the 7th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture and Art Festival and the
28th Yangma Chrysanthemum Festival was held in Yangma Town, Sheyang County.
Aerial view of Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area
Yangma Town in Sheyang County has a history of over 60 years in the cultivation
and processing of chrysanthemums for medicinal herbs. Yangma chrysanthemums are
recognized as a national geographical indication protection product. The
cultivation area in the entire town is maintained at around 35,000 mu
throughout the year, which has stimulated the planting area in surrounding
areas to reach 200,000 mu. It has become the largest national production base
for medicinal chrysanthemums. White chrysanthemum production accounts for 70%
of the national market. The town is home to more than 60 chrysanthemum
processing enterprises, processing 75,000 tons of medicinal herbs annually. The
industry's annual output value reaches 800 million yuan, according to the
Sheyang Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area.
During the opening ceremony, the prototype of the automated chrysanthemum
picking machine developed by Jiangsu Vocational College of Agriculture and
Forestry garnered the attention of all attendees. It can accurately harvest
chrysanthemums, with an operating efficiency of approximately 5 mu per hour and
a high success rate of 85%. This mechanization significantly reduces costs and
enhances chrysanthemum farmers' income.
Wu Gangyu, Secretary of CPC Sheyang County Committee, stated that it is
actively constructing a modern agricultural industry system, production system,
and operation system, promoting the deep integration of the first, second, and
third industries. It utilizes the "chrysanthemum economy" to drive rural
revitalization and further enrich the connotations of integrated development in
"agriculture + industry", "agriculture + tourism", and "agriculture + culture".
They continue to expand the "circle of friends" for cooperation and exchanges
in traditional Chinese medicine, striving to create a business pattern with
chrysanthemum planting as the lead, extended by processing, trading, and
logistics, and centered around cultural leisure and health preservation. The
goal is for "Su Chrysanthemum" to truly become the "wealth flower" for the
rural population and the "internet-famous flower" for rural tourism.
This Chrysanthemum Festival will continue for one month. Throughout the
festival, activities such as the Jiangsu Chrysanthemum High-Quality Development
Forum and the 2023 "Enjoy Sheyang's Fresh" Special Agricultural Product
Exhibition will be organized.
