The 7Th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture And Art Festival Held In Sheyang, China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHEYANG, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, the 7th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture and Art Festival and the

28th Yangma Chrysanthemum Festival was held in Yangma Town, Sheyang County.

Aerial view of Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area

Continue Reading

Yangma Town in Sheyang County has a history of over 60 years in the cultivation

and processing of chrysanthemums for medicinal herbs. Yangma chrysanthemums are

recognized as a national geographical indication protection product. The

cultivation area in the entire town is maintained at around 35,000 mu

throughout the year, which has stimulated the planting area in surrounding

areas to reach 200,000 mu. It has become the largest national production base

for medicinal chrysanthemums. White chrysanthemum production accounts for 70%

of the national market. The town is home to more than 60 chrysanthemum

processing enterprises, processing 75,000 tons of medicinal herbs annually. The

industry's annual output value reaches 800 million yuan, according to the

Sheyang Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area.

During the opening ceremony, the prototype of the automated chrysanthemum

picking machine developed by Jiangsu Vocational College of Agriculture and

Forestry garnered the attention of all attendees. It can accurately harvest

chrysanthemums, with an operating efficiency of approximately 5 mu per hour and

a high success rate of 85%. This mechanization significantly reduces costs and

enhances chrysanthemum farmers' income.

Wu Gangyu, Secretary of CPC Sheyang County Committee, stated that it is

actively constructing a modern agricultural industry system, production system,

and operation system, promoting the deep integration of the first, second, and

third industries. It utilizes the "chrysanthemum economy" to drive rural

revitalization and further enrich the connotations of integrated development in

"agriculture + industry", "agriculture + tourism", and "agriculture + culture".

They continue to expand the "circle of friends" for cooperation and exchanges

in traditional Chinese medicine, striving to create a business pattern with

chrysanthemum planting as the lead, extended by processing, trading, and

logistics, and centered around cultural leisure and health preservation. The

goal is for "Su Chrysanthemum" to truly become the "wealth flower" for the

rural population and the "internet-famous flower" for rural tourism.

This Chrysanthemum Festival will continue for one month. Throughout the

festival, activities such as the Jiangsu Chrysanthemum High-Quality Development

Forum and the 2023 "Enjoy Sheyang's Fresh" Special Agricultural Product

Exhibition will be organized.

Image Attachments Links:

Link:



Caption: Aerial view of

Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area

SOURCE Sheyang Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area