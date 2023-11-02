(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILIN's motto, "We create, we innovate." has received outstanding validation as we enter 2024.

LILIN's self-developed vibration-resistant 4K license plate recognition camera has been chosen as a 2024 Taiwan Excellence winner! This marks the second international award following the ISC West Award in 2023.

LILIN IMU Shock-proof Camera Honored with Taiwan Excellence 2024

Continue Reading

This product is unique in the market, featuring 4K resolution, AI capabilities, and IMU vibration resistance while automatically tracking objects. It finds typical applications in land-based vehicles. For instance, when a police car is in motion, vibrations can affect image clarity. IMU Camera, with its hardware and software anti-vibration features, maintains and preserves a clear 4K high-resolution image. Not only performs license plate recognition directly on the camera but also integrates with backend applications (such as law enforcement systems) without needing an additional host, making technology-driven law enforcement more flexible and efficient.

Conventional license plate recognition cameras in the market lack vibration resistance, resulting in blurry images that affect recognition results. Additionally, they require an external computer host for such heavy tasks. LILIN's IMU anti-vibration camera operates independently and individually complete image recording, license plate recognition, and backend data integration without a computer. This reduces the complexity of maintenance and deployment, minimizes potential failure factors, and helps operating units manage costs more effectively.

Apart from identifying general and special license plates of various countries and colors, this camera is compatible with LILIN's "Self Yolo" model conversion. Users can upload their AI object models to the camera to recognize different object types, such as pedestrians, expanding the camera's application range. Beyond recognition, another exceptional feature of this camera is "behavior detection." Which distinguish actions such as running red lights, not yielding to pedestrians, and making illegal right turns.

LILIN is committed to applying its products to meet actual market demands. The solutions have gained recognition from industry, government, and academia. Global partners highly trust them, and LILIN receives a high level of product inquiries.

"LILIN rarely makes 'sudden' decisions, whether product development or competition participation. Our determinations are based on market trends and countless customer feedback," emphasized Hsu Cheng-Chung, General Manager of LILIN. He added, "Being selected as a Taiwan Excellence winner highlights our determination to operate in the global market aggressively and actively."

