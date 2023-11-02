Digital Transformation And Remote Work Drive Demand For Cloud ITSM Solutions Globally

The global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of USD 5.27 billion by the end of 2023, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.93% during the forecast period.

Cloud ITSM plays a pivotal role in detecting, investigating, and preventing financial irregularities, fraud, and misconduct. It provides services that uncover hidden patterns, assess risk, and offer insights into complex financial transactions.

As the world increasingly relies on digital transactions and emphasizes regulatory compliance, Cloud ITSM is crucial in maintaining financial integrity, transparency, and accountability across industries. In the face of evolving financial landscapes and emerging risks, the demand for specialized Cloud ITSM expertise continues to grow, making it an essential component in safeguarding financial systems and upholding ethical standards.

Key Market Drivers:

Key Market Challenges:

Key Market Trends:

As organizations continue to embrace digital transformation and remote work, Cloud IT Service Management remains a crucial element in their strategy to streamline IT service management processes, enhance user experiences, and navigate the complexities of modern IT landscapes.

Key Market Players



BMC Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Atlassian Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

Cherwell Software, LLC

Micro Focus International PLC

Servicenow Inc.

Ivanti Inc. Citrix Systems Inc.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Cloud ITSM Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Global Cloud ITSM Market, By Component:



Solutions

Service Portfolio Management

Configuration & Change Management

Service Desk Software

Operations & Performance Management

Dashboard Reporting & Analytics

Services

Managed Services Professional Services

Global Cloud ITSM Market, By Organization Size:



SME's Large Enterprises

Global Cloud ITSM Market, By Vertical:



BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications

IT & ITES

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods Others

Global Cloud ITSM Market, By Region:



North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

Key Attributes: