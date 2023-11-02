Intellias Named 2023 Inc. Power Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The award highlights leading B2B partners that support brands across all business functions and empower their growth

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Intellias, a global technology enabler for top-tier organizations and Fortune 500 companies, has received the Inc. Power Partner Award , joining the list of top-performing companies across the globe in software development, marketing, financial services, legal, logistics, and more.

Annually, Inc. Business Media honors leading B2B organizations worldwide with proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping other firms grow. These partners support companies across various facets of the business, including infrastructure development, IT services, cloud migration, hiring, etc.

Being a trusted B2B partner, Intellias has been included in this year's list of reputable associates, receiving top marks from clients for helping navigate the dynamic business environment by developing innovative software solutions tailored to the clients' needs.

'Our mission is to breathe life into great ideas with the power of digital technology, and we are honored to have our services recognized by the Inc. Power Partner Award. We are proud to prove our unwavering commitment to guide and support our clients in every stage of their digital journey. Intellias is committed to continuously delivering high-value services to our valued partners, currently outnumbering 130+ clients worldwide,' says Viktor Haydin, VP of Growth Enablement at Intellias

Intellias brings 21 years of experience to assist clients in accelerating their pace of sustainable digitalization. The collaborative partnership approach brings Intellias worldwide recognition. In the past, the company was ranked among the fastest-growing privately held companies in Europe, making its mark on the Inc.5000 Europe list.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations, helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe and the US, as well as the MENA and APAC regions, to embrace innovation at scale. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, and acknowledged in Forbes and the GSA UK Awards. With two decades of experience, Intellias is geared towards ensuring the sustained success of clients on their value journey.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

