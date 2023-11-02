Global Silicon Dioxide Market For Is Valued At US$ 11.8 Billion In 2023 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global silicon dioxide market is valued at US$ 11.8 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 22.5 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the next ten years. High purity Silica, commonly referred to as silicon dioxide (SiO2), is one of the world's subtlest but most pervasive substances. It serves as a primary filler in numerous goods, including coating powder, optical fibers, semiconductor molding compounds, building materials, solar panels, and high-performance ceramics.

Mining for silicon dioxide is quite prevalent because there is so much of it on the planet Earth. It is a mineral that comes in a variety of shapes and textures. While some varieties of it are translucent, others are grey. In its unformed cluster of crystals in its natural condition, silicon dioxide has no discernible shape. Moreover, it has no smell and is a superior electrical conductor. Also, it keeps the circuitry and writing on electrical gadgets dry, which improves their performance and lengthens their lifespan.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Key Companies Profiled



Evonik Industries AG

Gelest Inc.

Merck KGaA

Metallic Minerals

Tosoh Silica Corporation

Cabot Corporation

American Elements

Wacker Chemie AG Topken Materials

Market Drivers:



Construction and Infrastructure Development: The construction industry remains a major driver of the silicon dioxide market, as silica is a key component of concrete, which is used extensively in construction projects. The global demand for infrastructure development continues to fuel the need for silicon dioxide.

Electronics and Semiconductor Industry: Silicon dioxide is a crucial component in the electronics and semiconductor sector. It is used as an insulator in integrated circuits and as a substrate for microchips. As the electronics industry advances, so does the demand for high-purity silicon dioxide.

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare: Silica finds applications in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including as an excipient in medications, a food supplement, and in the production of dental materials. The growing healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical research and development, drives the demand for high-quality silica. Renewable Energy Technologies: The manufacturing of solar panels and other renewable energy technologies relies on silicon dioxide. As the world transitions toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, the demand for silicon dioxide in these applications is on the rise.

Competitive Landscape

A few of the main strategies employed by the predicted viewers for this industry include authorities, organizations, industrial agencies, suppliers and traders, consultation with chemical specialists, key players in the silicon dioxide market, Investors, and trade professionals.

To preserve their market dominance and broaden their global presence, the companies in the silicon dioxide market are adopting a variety of methods, including invention, building capacity, supply/distribution partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers.

To keep up with the rising demand, market participants are also continually boosting their R&D activities and manufacturing capacity to upsurge the sales of silicon dioxide. Players in the industry consider reduced operational expenses while retaining high-quality silicon dioxide as a critical aspect.



Oct. 2021: The source of Metallica Mineral's Cape Flattery silica sand scheme in Far North Queensland, Australia, has upgraded to 53.5 million tonnes with an in-situ silicon dioxide grade of 99.19 percent. Industrial mineral experts at Ausrocks projected a 40% increase in the reserve based on assay findings from the drilling campaign in August. In the Gernsheim location of the German multinational science and technology company Merck, a new production line for effect pigments based on silica went into operation in September 2021. With about 750 people working there, it is the prime pigment manufacturing facility in the entire globe.

Trends in the Silicon Dioxide Market:



Nanotechnology Applications: Silicon dioxide nanoparticles are gaining attention in various industries, from cosmetics to medicine, for their unique properties. These nanoparticles have potential applications in drug delivery, coatings, and nanoelectronics.

Sustainable Sourcing: The industry is witnessing a shift toward more sustainable sourcing of silicon dioxide, with a focus on responsible mining practices and reduced environmental impact.

Advanced Coatings: The development of advanced coatings, including anti-reflective and anti-scratch coatings, utilizes silicon dioxide to enhance product durability and performance.

Silica Aerogels: Silica aerogels, known for their extremely low density and excellent insulating properties, are being explored in applications ranging from oil spill cleanup to lightweight construction materials. Pharmaceutical Excipients: The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly exploring the use of silicon dioxide as a pharmaceutical excipient due to its role in improving drug stability and bioavailability.

Key Segments of Silicon Dioxide Industry Research



By Type :



Amorphous



Quartz



Crystalline



Tridymite

Cristobalite

By Application :



Adhesives & Sealants



Food Adhesives



Composites



Coatings



Greases

Printing & Packaging

By End-use Industry :



Electrical



Food & Beverages



Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa

Recent Industry News:



Semiconductor Demand: Recent industry news highlights the surge in demand for silicon dioxide in the semiconductor industry, driven by the rapid expansion of the technology sector, including 5G infrastructure and IoT devices.

Pharmaceutical Innovations: There have been reports of advancements in the use of silicon dioxide as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations, improving drug delivery and efficacy in various medications.

Green Initiatives: Several companies have announced their commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly production methods for silicon dioxide. These initiatives are in response to increasing environmental concerns.

Solar Energy: As the global shift toward renewable energy continues, there has been a focus on the production and efficiency of solar panels, emphasizing the importance of high-quality silicon dioxide. Advanced Materials: The development of advanced materials, particularly in the aerospace and automotive sectors, has highlighted the role of silicon dioxide in enhancing the properties of composites and coatings for lightweight and high-performance applications.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: