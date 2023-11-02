Yemen joins Israel-Gaza war

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Houthi government in Sanaa, Yemen, officially confirmed its involvement in the Israel-Gaza conflict on Tuesday. The government announced that it had initiated a series of drone and missile attacks against Israel, expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. This move has put Saudi Arabia's air defenses on high alert, as at least one missile flew over the kingdom's territory.



Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, revealed, "Our Armed Forces launched a large batch of ballistic and cruise missiles and a large number of drones at various targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied territories." He emphasized that this operation marked the third such endeavor in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian population. Saree further asserted that Yemen's military will persist in conducting high-impact strikes with missiles and drones until Israeli aggression ceases.



The decision to engage in this campaign was driven by a sense of religious, moral, humanitarian, and national responsibility, according to the spokesperson. It also stems from the demands of the Yemeni people and the broader call for support from free nations. The objective is to provide relief to the beleaguered population in Gaza, who have faced relentless adversity.



Saree underscored the steadfast position of the Yemeni people regarding the Palestinian issue, affirming that Palestinians possess the full right to self-defense in their pursuit of legitimate rights. The Israeli military recently deployed ground troops into Gaza after weeks of sustained artillery and air strikes, in its bid to combat Hamas, a Palestinian militant group held responsible for the October 7 incursion into nearby Israeli settlements.



The immediate impact of Tuesday's missile and drone strike remains unclear. However, it is known that at least one missile crashed in the deserts of Jordan, causing no damage or casualties. As the situation continues to unfold, the international community watches closely, mindful of the potential implications of Yemen's active involvement in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.





