UN agency claims Gaza turns to ‘graveyard’ for kids

(MENAFN) The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is urgently appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting the devastating toll it is taking on children in Gaza. UNICEF spokesperson James Elder emphasized that Gaza has turned into a harrowing reality for its inhabitants, particularly its young population, with over 3,450 children having lost their lives in the enclave. This number continues to climb daily.



Elder's remarks come as Israel intensifies its ground operations in Gaza following terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, which claimed the lives of approximately 1,400 people. In addition to the direct impact of the conflict, Gaza's water infrastructure has been severely affected, contributing to a staggering death toll exceeding 8,000.



The crisis extends beyond physical threats, as the reduction of Gaza's water production to a mere 5 percent of its normal capacity puts over a million children at risk of dehydration, with some resorting to drinking salty water in desperation. Even prior to the recent escalation, more than three-quarters of Gaza's children required mental health support due to the trauma they had endured. Elder stressed that the consequences for children and their communities will endure for generations, underscoring the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities.



