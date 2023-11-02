Pro-Palestine protestor dumps painted mice in UK McDonald’s

(MENAFN) A pro-Palestine activist captured himself setting free numerous mice, painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag, inside a McDonald’s restaurant in the United Kingdom on Monday. The video, accompanied by the caption 'Enjoy your rat burgers', has garnered over 1.6 million views online within the past 24 hours. It shows an individual wearing a Palestinian flag on his head releasing the rodents into the fast-food establishment, causing several startled customers to shriek and quickly move away.



As he returns to his car, the unidentified man shouts, “Free fking Palestine! Boycott Israel! Fk Israel!” This action follows a decision by McDonald’s Israeli branch to provide complimentary meals to Israeli troops amid the renewed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



On Sunday, McDonald’s announced that it would be offering free meals "to all those who are involved in the defense of the state, hospitals and surrounding areas." The recent Hamas incursion into Israeli territory resulted in approximately 1,400 casualties, including many civilians, with over 200 individuals taken as hostages. In response, Israel initiated an extensive bombardment of Gaza, leading Palestinian officials to report that over 8,300 people in the besieged coastal enclave have lost their lives as of Monday.



A spokesperson for McDonald’s stated, “We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public.”



The act of protest appears to be a response to the ongoing conflict in the region.



