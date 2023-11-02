Ukraine’s military head: conflict against Russia going to protracted phase of warfare

(MENAFN) According to Ukraine's commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhnyi, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is transitioning into a more static and protracted phase of warfare.



He expressed concerns that this development could potentially work to Moscow's advantage, affording it the opportunity to strengthen its military capabilities.



In an article featured in a newspaper, General Zaluzhnyi emphasized the urgent need for his armed forces to acquire essential military capabilities and advanced technologies, with a particular emphasis on air power. These acquisitions are seen as crucial for enabling Ukraine to break free from the prolonged 21-month phase of the conflict.



He warned against long-term, attritional warfare, saying in strong terms that "this will benefit Russia, allowing it to rebuild its military power, eventually threatening Ukraine's armed forces and the state itself."



Published nearly five months into a significant Ukrainian counteroffensive, the article by General Valery Zaluzhnyi highlights the lack of substantial progress in breaching well-fortified Russian defensive positions that are extensively laced with mines. Furthermore, with deteriorating weather conditions on the horizon, it is anticipated that the intensity of the fighting will decrease.



Adding to the complexity of the situation, Russian forces have initiated offensives in certain areas in the eastern regions. This has raised concerns in Kyiv, as there is apprehension that Moscow might be contemplating a strategic campaign involving airstrikes aimed at crippling the power grid. Such a move could potentially result in plunging millions of people into darkness during the harsh winter months.



"Just like in the First World War we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate," Zaluzhnyi was cited as stating in a meeting published along with his article.

