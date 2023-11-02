Anti-Israel demonstrators interrupt Blinken's Senate testimony over assistance demands

(MENAFN) During a United States Senate hearing focused on emergency aid requests for Israel and Ukraine, protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza repeatedly disrupted the proceedings. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced interruptions to his testimony as demonstrators yelled, chanted, and held up signs, leading to their eventual removal by security officers. Some protestors expressed strong opposition to United States support for Israel, with one individual accusing the administration of backing "genocide and ethnic cleansing of the people of Palestine."



Blinken remained composed throughout the disruptions, pausing his testimony each time he was interrupted. He was testifying in favor of President Biden's request for Congress to approve USD106 billion in emergency security funding, which includes USD14.3 billion for Israel and USD61.4 billion for Ukraine.



At one point, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray called for order in the hearing room and emphasized the importance of respecting the speakers. Despite the disruptions, the committee aimed to continue the hearing to allow both attendees and the wider American public to hear from the witnesses.



One protestor was removed from the room while holding a sign advocating for "no more money for Israel" and criticizing senators for not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. She emphasized that the global community was urging a halt to hostilities and argued against American support for what she characterized as a "brutal war."



