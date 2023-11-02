JHCO Sends New Relief Aid Plane To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) --The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Jordanian Armed Forces/Air Force and security services, has dispatched a new humanitarian aid plane to the people in the Gaza Strip.The initiative involved coordination with Egypt to facilitate the delivery of the aid through the Rafah crossing and its subsequent entry into Gaza.A statement by the JHCO on Thursday disclosed that the plane is laden with relief and medical supplies that will be delivered to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), to be distributed to hospitals in the Strip.Hussein Shibli, JHCO Secretary-General, affirmed that the organization remains dedicated to fulfilling the royal directives of providing aid and support to the people in the Gaza Strip.He emphasized that in collaboration with various official governmental and diplomatic agencies, the organization has actively mobilized its resources and partnerships, to send a fresh aid plane to the Gaza Strip.Additionally, Shibli indicated that the plane is set to enter through the Rafah crossing, with cooperation from the Egyptian Red Crescent to facilitate its delivery into the Gaza Strip.Furthermore, Shibli appreciated all the popular, institutional and private campaigns to support the people in Gaza by providing cash and in-kind donations, each according to its speciality, which reflects the true Jordanian position that is firm, sincere and supportive of the pivotal and central Palestinian issue.It is noteworthy that JHCO sent two planes loaded with medicines and medical supplies that were brought into Gaza through the Rafah crossing, in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent. They were delivered to UNRWA and distributed to hospitals there.The organization continues to receive cash contributions through its designated bank account at the Union Bank, account number: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06.Donors can also contribute through electronic wallets or use the CliQ – Instant Payment System to 'JHCOGAZA'. Furthermore, the organization has streamlined the process for contributions through invoices and its official website: the organization has partnered with the Ministry of Interior to spearhead a coordinated campaign for the collection of both in-kind and cash donations at various provincial centers.