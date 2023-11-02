Scatterpie Analytics Shines At The 4Th Annual BFSI Excellence Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Holiday Inn, Mumbai. – ScatterPie Analytics is delighted to announce its stellar performance at the 4th Annual BFSI Excellence Awards 2023, held at Holiday Inn Hotel, Mumbai, on 27th October 2023. The event marked a significant gathering of luminaries and experts from the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, providing an exceptional platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and recognition.

This year's event showcased the commitment to excellence and innovation within the BFSI industry, featuring a lineup of influential keynotes, enlightening panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. The event served as a dynamic forum for the exchange of industry insights, best practices, and the latest technological advancements.



Key Highlights of the Event



. Expert Presentations: The event featured industry experts and thought leaders who shared their insights on the present and future of BFSI. These compelling presentations provided deep insights into the trends and opportunities driving the sector forward.



. One-to-One Engagements: ScatterPie Analytics, alongside its distinguished leaders, Rahul Madke (CEO), Ashish Singh (CBO), and Sandip Sharma (CTO) actively participated in one-on-one meetings with industry leaders and experts, offering a unique opportunity to address specific challenges and explore collaboration.



. Analytics Center of Excellence in Finance: A highlight of the event was the captivating presentation on "Analytics Center of Excellence in Finance" delivered by Ashish Singh, an expert in the field and supported by ScatterPie Analytics' leadership. The presentation ignited meaningful discussions and underscored the transformative potential of data analytics in the BFSI sector.



. Networking Success: The event served as an excellent platform for building meaningful connections and partnerships within the BFSI community. Attendees enjoyed interactive networking sessions that fostered valuable relationships.



The success of the 4th Annual BFSI Excellence Awards 2023 was made possible by the unwavering support of event sponsors and partners, without whom this achievement would not have been possible. ScatterPie Analytics extends its heartfelt gratitude to its partners for their invaluable contributions to the event's success. As the BFSI industry stands at the cusp of transformative changes, ScatterPie Analytics remains dedicated to playing a pivotal role in driving excellence and innovation. The event was a testament to the collective effort of industry leaders, experts, and professionals who are committed to advancing the sector.

ScatterPie Analytics eagerly anticipates future collaborations and innovations in the BFSI industry and will continue to serve as a catalyst for progress and transformation in the sector.



About ScatterPie Analytics

ScatterPie Analytics is a leading name in data analytics, committed to enabling organizations to harness the power of data for informed decision-making. With a focus on excellence and innovation, ScatterPie Analytics is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of data analytics in the BFSI sector.



