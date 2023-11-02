Leaked Israeli document sparks concern around possible ethnic cleansing of Palestinians

(MENAFN) The leaked document, which has recently come to light and was initially reported in Israeli media, originates from an Israeli government research agency identified as the Intelligence Ministry.



This document, dated October 13, has raised concerns and speculations regarding the potential mass relocation of Gaza's 2.3 million residents to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.



It is noteworthy that this document was generated just six days following a series of lethal attacks by Hamas on Israel, leading to the Israeli government's declaration of war against the Palestinian militant group that exercises control over the Gaza Strip.



Although it's crucial to emphasize that this document does not represent a binding policy, its mere existence has compounded long-standing apprehensions within Egypt, as it has sparked suspicions that Israel may be seeking to shift the burden of Gaza onto Egypt's shoulders.



Furthermore, this revelation has stirred distressing memories among Palestinians, who recollect the displacement of hundreds of thousands of individuals who either fled or were forcibly evicted from their homes during the tumultuous period surrounding the establishment of Israel in 1948. This historical episode, known to Palestinians as the Nakba, translates to "catastrophe" in Arabic.



"What happened in 1948 will not be allowed to happen again," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, representative for Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas, informed a US-based news agency in response to the paper.



He stated that a mass dislocation of Palestinians will be "tantamount to declaring a new war."

